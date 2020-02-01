NYC’s First Possible Coronavirus Patient Tested at Manhattan Hospital

What to Know New York City's first possible coronavirus case was reported Saturday

The health department said the patient recently traveled from China

Testing to confirm coronavirus is expected to take a minimum of 36-48 hours

A person living in New York City is being tested for coronavirus at Bellevue Hospital in Manhattan, according to the health officials.

The New York City Department of Health reported the city's first case on Saturday. The patient, under 40, recently traveled to the area from China and "presented with fever and cough or shortness of breath without another common cause, like influenza and other cold viruses," the department said.

The department said testing takes a minimum of 36-48 hours, depending on CDC capacity.

“An individual with a travel history to China felt unwell and sought help from a medical provider who promptly contacted the Health Department. This is exactly what we prepared for and we thank everyone for taking all the right steps,” said Health Commissioner Dr. Oxiris Barbot.

New York State officials reported four possible patients on Jan. 24, but no cases were confirmed.

National health officials have confirmed eight cases of coronavirus across the United States.

The eighth diagnosis, and first along the East Coast, was reported in Boston, Massachusetts. The patient is a university student who recently traveled from Wuhan, China.

He is currently quarantined at his home and will continue to be isolated until he is cleared by public health officials, according to Saturday's news release.