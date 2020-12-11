NYC Woman Tied Up, Assaulted and Robbed in Midday Home Invasion: Police

New York City police are searching for a suspect who followed a 47-year-old woman home on Thursday and sexually assaulted her before stealing her cellphone.

Authorities say the victim was entering her apartment located near Mount Sinai Brooklyn around 12:40 p.m. Thursday when a man "simulated a firearm" and forced his way into her home. The suspect tied her up with duct tape and zip ties before he sexually assaulted her, police said.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

The suspect, who was seen on surveillance camera wearing all black, some light-colored knee pads and black face covering, then took the woman's cellphone and an unknown amount of money, according to the NYPD. He was seen heading westbound on Kings Highway in a 2012 grey Mitsubishi Outlander SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).