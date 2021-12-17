NYC Woman Forgets Keys, Endures Violent Sex Attack While Waiting to Be Let in

A 41-year-old Brooklyn woman who had returned home from a night out early Friday and forgot her keys was attacked by a stranger in his 20s who punched her, said, "I'm going to get you naked," and tried to rape her, according to police.

The woman was waiting outside her Greenpoint apartment for someone she had called to bring down her keys when the man walked up and started talking to her around 5:30 a.m., the NYPD said. She told him to get lost and started to walk away.

That's when the man came from behind her, shoved her and punched her, then made the sexual comment and took off her shirt, along with his own.

Police say the woman was fighting him the whole time and eventually was able to get him off of her. She ran away and reported the attack.

The victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.