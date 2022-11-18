NYC War on Rats: Can 4 New Rodent Laws Fix the Crisis?

Four new bills were signed into law on Friday, each designed to target one of New York City's longest and strongest enemy: the rat.

With rat complaints soaring this year, City Council passed a new plan meant to get rid of the pests and deal with the city's infamous trash problems. The idea: Get rid of the trash, get rid of the rats.

Mayor Eric Adams signed bills to create formal rat mitigation zones and report the progress that is made. That way they hope to identify down the line if the city is any cleaner.

"This legislation doubles down on our efforts and is another important step to put a dent in our rodent population. Rat-free streets are vital to vibrant neighborhoods and our city’s economic recovery, and I thank the City Council for their partnership in keeping our city squeaky clean," Adams said.

"“Our bill will ensure that rodent abatement is a part of any large construction project moving forward," said Councilman Erik Bottcher.

Another bill requires buildings with repeat rodent infestations to put their trash in containers. Also, construction crews would need to exterminate in order to get permits.

Currently, New Yorkers can put their trash in the curb at 4 p.m. — but in some communities, that means on most days it will sit there for more than 13 hours before it is collected. Adams' proposal would push the time to put out the trash to 8 p.m. Anyone looking to dispose of it earlier would need to put it in a trash can.

Then, the Department of Sanitation crews would aim to pick up 25 percent of the city's trash during the midnight shift.

As more businesses reopen and more New Yorkers are out and about, the rats have also returned.

These plans offer a starting point to tackle not only the city's mega heaps of trash, but also the mega heap of rat complaints.

"While rodents have plagued our city since it was called New Amsterdam, the pandemic and its consequences bolstered their population, handing our streets over to these furry foes. With these bills becoming law, the city equips itself with the necessary tools to wage and win this war on public enemy number one: rats," said Councilman Chi Osse.

"Passed by the council and signed by the mayor today, the Rat Action Plan is a response to the tens of thousands of rodent sightings and complaints made across the five boroughs," said Councilwoman Sandy Nurse.