New York City

New York City's top list of baby names revealed

Back at the top of the list? The names Emma and Liam continue to top the charts, each extending their reign another year

By NBC New York Staff

The Big Apple's top baby names are out -- and you might, or might not, be surprised to see which ones made the latest list.

The New York City Department of Health released the most popular baby names list with the most recent data, which come from 2023.

Retopping the list for boys is Liam, which has held the top spot for boys since 2016. On the girls list, Emma maintained its hold in the number one position for another year, continuing its trend since 2017.

The most popular girls' names were:

  1. Emma
  2. Mia
  3. Sophia
  4. Olivia
  5. Isabella
  6. Amelia
  7. Leah
  8. Chloe
  9. Luna
  10. Sofia

The most popular boys' names were:

  1. Liam
  2. Noah
  3. David
  4. Lucas
  5. Jacob
  6. Ethan
  7. Joseph
  8. Dylan
  9. Michael
  10. Muhammad

Nearly 100,000 babies were born across New York City in 2023, according to the health department. Manhattan had the most births with 39,484 followed by Brooklyn with 22,297.

Sofia made its way back onto the list after getting bumped off by Esther last year. Back on the list for the first time since 2020, Chloe reemerged and rose to the no. 8 position.

There were a few brand new names to the boys' side, Dylan and Muhammad, while Michael made a return after previous placements in 1980 and 2006.

According to the health department, parents in 2023 looked for name inspiration from cities: Zion (no. 62), Cairo (no. 110), Phoenix (no. 133), London (no. 109), Sydney (no. 110), Brooklyn (no. 116), Paris (no. 116), Milan (no. 116 for girls and no. 70 for boys), and Savannah (no./ 85).

