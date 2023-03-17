NYC Taco Bell Stabbing Wounds 12-Year-Old Amid Late Lunch Rush: Cops

A 12-year-old boy was stabbed in the back inside a Bronx Taco Bell in the middle of the day Thursday, police say.

The victim got into an argument with at least one other male, possibly a teen, at the fast-food restaurant on Southern Boulevard in Longwood shortly before 2 p.m., according to the NYPD.

It wasn't immediately clear what they argued about, but the 12-year-old ended up stabbed in the back. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to be OK.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

