crime stoppers

NYC Taco Bell Stabbing Wounds 12-Year-Old Amid Late Lunch Rush: Cops

It happened inside the Taco Bell as the lunch crowd likely was just starting to ease

By NBC New York Staff

Linkin Park at Sleep Train Ampitheatre
Alex Matthews

A 12-year-old boy was stabbed in the back inside a Bronx Taco Bell in the middle of the day Thursday, police say.

The victim got into an argument with at least one other male, possibly a teen, at the fast-food restaurant on Southern Boulevard in Longwood shortly before 2 p.m., according to the NYPD.

It wasn't immediately clear what they argued about, but the 12-year-old ended up stabbed in the back. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to be OK.

No arrests have been made.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

While the gunshots sent people immediately scrambling, hours later those who live in the neighborhood did not sound overly phased by the shots fired. NBC New York's Chris Jose reports.
Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

crime stoppersBronxAssaultTACO BELLlongwood
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us