B train service resumes with severe delays after hours-long shutdown

NYC Transit says service on the B line has resumed in both directions -- albeit with severe delays -- after an hours-long shutdown that started during the morning rush and didn't end until lunchtime.

A tree had fallen on the tracks near Beverley Road, which suspended the entire line around 8 a.m.

Hours later, the MTA said it was still working the scene, noting the size of the tree made it difficult to remove quickly.

Q train service was also heavily affected in Brooklyn for a time.

B train service has resumed with severe delays in both directions after we removed a tree from the tracks at Beverley Rd. https://t.co/Zs2w7HeinL — NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) June 27, 2024