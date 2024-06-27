B train service resumes with severe delays after hours-long shutdown

NYC Transit says service on the B line has resumed in both directions -- albeit with severe delays -- after an hours-long shutdown that started during the morning rush and didn't end until lunchtime.
A tree had fallen on the tracks near Beverley Road, which suspended the entire line around 8 a.m.
Hours later, the MTA said it was still working the scene, noting the size of the tree made it difficult to remove quickly.
Q train service was also heavily affected in Brooklyn for a time.
