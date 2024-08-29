NYC Subway

Subway rider stabbed in chest on train in Manhattan

Authorities are looking for someone who stabbed a 39-year-old subway rider in the chest as a train pulled into a Washington Heights station Wednesday night.

Police responding to a call about someone stabbed at the 191st Street station shortly before midnight found the man injured. He had also been slashed in the arm.

The man, who had gotten off the 1 train after the attack, was taken to a hospital for treatment and is expected to be OK. The attacker stayed on the train.

He is described as being in his 30s. He was seen wearing a red hat and a black shirt, carrying a red duffel bag.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

