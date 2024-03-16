In dazzling green, St. Patrick's Day Parade takes over Manhattan

The 263rd New York City St. Patrick’s Day Parade stepped off on Saturday, marching up Fifth Avenue with the familiar sights and sounds of an Irish tradition hundreds of years old.

Manhattan's St. Patrick's Day Parade, which dates to 1762 — 14 years before the U.S. Declaration of Independence — is one of the world’s largest Irish heritage festivities.

Megan Stransky of Houston and two relatives planned a Broadway weekend to coincide with the parade, seeing it as a prime opportunity to remember their family's Irish roots and the traditions that helped shape their upbringing.

The event didn't disappoint.

“There is no comparison to any other parade or city that I’ve been to,” Stransky marveled as she took in the bagpipers, bands, police and military contingents and more.

The grand marshal, Irish-born Heineken USA CEO Maggie Timoney, is the first female CEO of a major U.S. beer company. At a pre-parade reception at New York’s mayoral residence, Irish Minister for Justice Helen McEntee hailed the recognition for Timoney and noted some other causes for celebrating Irish American links this year, including Irish actor Cillian Murphy’s best actor Oscar win last weekend.

New York City has multiple parades on various dates around its five boroughs — including, on Sunday, the first St. Patrick's Day parade allowing LGBTQ+ groups to march on Staten Island.

Mayor Eric Adams last month announced the plan for the new, privately organized celebration, arranged after a local organization asked for years to join the borough's decades-old parade. That longstanding event, which does not allow groups to march under LGBTQ+ banners, happened earlier this month.

The Manhattan parade began allowing LGBTQ+ groups and symbols in 2015, after decades of protests, legal challenges and boycotts by some politicians.

The parade is regarded as the most popular of the all the parades in New York City, and honors Saint Patrick - the patron Saint of the Archdiocese of New York and Ireland. The Manhattan consists only of marchers and each year hosts some 250,000 marchers and two million spectators.

The parade hosts many outstanding marching bands, bagpipers in marching formations, high-school and college bands from throughout the United States and from all over the world.

Watch the NYC St. Patrick's Day Parade 2024

Watch the NYC St. Patrick's Day Parade 2024

The 2024 NYC St. Patrick's Day Parade is the 263rd edition of the beloved, famed parade up Fifth Avenue.

Part 2

Part 2

Part 3

Part 3

The 263rd New York City Saint Patrick's Day Parade took place along Fifth Avenue in Manhattan on Saturday, March 16.

About New York City’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade

About New York City's St. Patrick's Day Parade

The New York City St. Patrick's Parade marched for the first time in 1762, fourteen years before the Declaration of Independence was signed in Independence Hall, Philadelphia.

Part 4

Part 4

Part 5

Part 5

Part 6

Part 6

The final hour of the parade in one clip

The final hour of the parade in one clip

Watch the final hour of the 263rd New York City Saint Patrick's Day Parade, which took place along Fifth Avenue in Manhattan on Saturday, March 16.