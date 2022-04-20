NYC Shop Owner Dies Weeks After Gruesome Rod Attack

The owner of a Queens pawn shop ,who was so savagely beaten in an attack last month that cops initially thought he'd been shot, has died of his injuries.

Arasb Shoughi, 60, passed Sunday morning, police said.

The violent incident occurred just before 1 p.m. on March 28, as the alleged attacker walked into the Global Pawn Shop on Jamaica Avenue, a well-known business in the neighborhood.

Shoughi was identified as neighbors as the owner of the Jamaica shop, and another nearby business owner was the first to find the victim after the attacker fled.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"He was lying there in blood ...(I) rushed there, saw him there and then tried to get something to stop the bleeding," said the other owner, who did not wish to be identified.

The victim, nearly beaten to death, was taken to Jamaica Medical Center. Due to the severity of his injuries, it wasn't until Shoughi reached the hospital that police realized he had been beaten, and not shot in the head as previously thought.

Many neighbors and customers stopped by the business to share their shock and grief.

"I'm very hurt because he always looked out for me. I don't know about everybody else, but me personally. I just want to give my prayers to him," said Hasan Campbell.

The suspect is still on the loose, and police haven't made any arrests in the case. Police said that the attacker was wearing a black jacket, black sneakers and a camouflage baseball hat. It was not immediately clear what kind of rod was used in the attack.

An investigation is ongoing.