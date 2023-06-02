Schools

NYC School Calendar for 2023-24 Released

There are still no snow days

NBC Universal, Inc.

Parents accustomed to a mid-to-late summer release of the New York City public schools' calendar for the upcoming year rejoice! It's already out -- and kids are still in school.

The Department of Education released the schedule for the upcoming year on Friday.

Day 1 is Sept. 7, Thursday. And yes, there are a number of "breaks." Get your vacation planning in early.

See the full schedule below:

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

More Stories

Health 20 hours ago

Cases of Little-Known Virus Surged During Spring — Here's What to Know About hMPV

Funny 1 hour ago

High School Seniors Sneak Into Principal's House and Spend the Night in Epic Prank

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

SchoolsEducation
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us