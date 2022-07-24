NYC Reports Death From Heat Exposure After Heat Wave Stretches to Day 5

One person died from heat exposure in New York City in the middle of a dangerous weeklong heat wave, officials said Sunday.

The medical examiner's office said the unidentified person is the only known death related to the intense weather conditions.

The person also suffered from heart disease and pulmonary emphysema, the city medical examiner's office said.

Temperatures at this hour #NBC4NY pic.twitter.com/jX9qwMm2FJ — Storm Team 4 NY (@StormTeam4NY) July 23, 2022

Lunchtime temperatures Saturday reached 91 degrees in Central Park, according to the National Weather Service.

Sunday looks to be the most insufferable day yet, with temperatures looking to push near-record levels for the day.

Public officials have urged caution during this dangerous stretch of hot weather and to look out for symptoms of heat-related illness to stay safe.

Symptoms of heat stroke include:

Hot, dry, red skin

A rapid pulse

Rapid and shallow breathing

A body temperature higher than 105°

Loss of alertness, confusion, and/or loss of consciousness.

News 4's Adam Harding reports.