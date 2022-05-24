NYC Parks to Kick Off Beach Season With 4 Beach Celebrations This Week

With Memorial Day weekend fast approaching many are ready to welcome the unofficial start of summer by heading to the beach.

Although New York City’s eight public beaches will officially open this Saturday with lifeguards on duty daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. until Sunday, Sept. 12, some sandy locations are going to start the celebration a few days early.

BEACH SEASON CELEBRATION SCHEDULE:

BRONX

Wednesday, May 25

Orchard Beach -- Section 9, Boardwalk

10 a.m.

STATEN ISLAND

Wednesday, May 25

Wolfe’s Pond Beach -- Intersection of Cornelia Ave. & Chester Ave.

1 p.m.

BROOKLYN

Thursday, May 26

Coney Island -- W. 10th Street and Boardwalk

12 p.m.

QUEENS

Friday, May 27

Rockaway -- Beach 17 Street and Boardwalk

11 a.m.