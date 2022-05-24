NYC Parks

NYC Parks to Kick Off Beach Season With 4 Beach Celebrations This Week

New York City's public beaches will officially open this Saturday until Sept. 12

With Memorial Day weekend fast approaching many are ready to welcome the unofficial start of summer by heading to the beach.

Although New York City’s eight public beaches will officially open this Saturday with lifeguards on duty daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. until Sunday, Sept. 12, some sandy locations are going to start the celebration a few days early.

BEACH SEASON CELEBRATION SCHEDULE: 

BRONX
Wednesday, May 25
Orchard Beach -- Section 9, Boardwalk
10 a.m.

STATEN ISLAND
Wednesday, May 25
Wolfe’s Pond Beach -- Intersection of Cornelia Ave. & Chester Ave. 
1 p.m.

BROOKLYN
Thursday, May 26
Coney Island -- W. 10th Street and Boardwalk
12 p.m.

QUEENS
Friday, May 27
Rockaway -- Beach 17 Street and Boardwalk
11 a.m.

