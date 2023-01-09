7,000 Nurses Strike at 2 of NYC's Biggest Hospitals; Gaps in Key Care Likely

What to Know About 3,500 Montefiore nurses and 3,625 Mount Sinai nurses went on strike at 6 a.m. Monday, potentially disrupting healthcare for thousands of New Yorkers as contract talks stall

Gov. Kathy Hochul urged the union and the hospitals late Sunday to take their dispute to binding arbitration, but the Democrat cannot force either side into arbitration

Nurses at two of New York City's largest hospitals are on strike starting Monday, potentially leading to disruptions in care around emergency room visits and childbirth, after lengthy weekend negotiations over a new contract stalled.

The walkout, which begins at 6 a.m., involves about 3,500 nurses at Montefiore Medical Center in the Bronx and around 3,600 at Mount Sinai Hospital in Manhattan.

The New York State Nurses Association, which represents the workers, said it was being forced into the drastic step because of chronic understaffing that leaves them caring for too many patients.

“Nurses don't want to strike. Bosses have pushed us to strike by refusing to seriously consider our proposals to address the desperate crisis of unsafe staffing that harms our patients,” the union said in a statement late Sunday.

The hospitals have been getting ready for a walkout by transferring patients, diverting ambulances to other institutions, postponing non-emergency medical procedures and arranging to bring in temporary staffing.

Gov. Kathy Hochul urged the union and the hospitals late Sunday to take their dispute to binding arbitration, a call that was welcomed by the hospitals but not the union.

Montefiore's administration said in a statement that it was willing to let an arbitrator settle the contract “as a means to reaching an equitable outcome.”

The union didn't immediately accept the proposal. In a statement, it said Hochul, a Democrat, “should listen to the frontline COVID nurse heroes and respect our federally-protected labor and collective bargaining rights.”

Montefiore and Mount Sinai's main campus are the last of a group of hospitals with contracts with the union that expired simultaneously. The union had initially warned that it would strike at all of them at the same time — a potential calamity even in a city with as many hospitals as New York.

But one by one, the other hospitals struck agreements with the union as the deadline approached.

Lots of pizza signs. I asked why.



Nurses tell me when they complain too much, they get a free pizza party. What they want is more nurses so the staffing levels are safe for patients. @NBCNewYork pic.twitter.com/VBbxfSvY0C — Romney Smith (@RomneySmith) January 9, 2023

Nurses at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital ratified a deal Saturday that will give them raises of 7%, 6%, and 5% over the next three years while also increasing staffing levels. That deal, which covers 4,000 nurses, has been seen as a template for the negotiations with other hospital systems.

NYC Mayor Eric Adams, in a statement late Sunday, said the city was making preparations to deal with the strike's impact.

"The Fire Department of New York City has contingency plans in place to reroute ambulances and NYC Health + Hospitals has emergency strategies to handle a surge in patients," the mayor said.

The union, for its part, urged people who need medical care to continue seeking it - and specifically said it did not view going to the hospital as crossing the picket lines.