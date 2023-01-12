NYC Nurses Strike Over: 7,000 Return to Jobs Today as Union Declares ‘Historic Victory' on Staffing

More than 7,000 nurses at two of New York City's biggest hospitals are headed back to work, after tentative deals were reached overnight to deliver the union's key sticking point, improved staffing ratios, ending a three-day strike that disrupted patient care for thousands, both sides announced.

Montefiore Medical Center in the Bronx and Mount Sinai's main campus on Manhattan's east side both reached immediate return-to-work agreements, enabling thousands of nurses to return to bedsides Thursday, delivering critical frontline care to patients and renewed assurances to their families and friends.

Nurses with the latter will walk back into the hospital Thursday at 7 a.m. after "winning wall-to-wall safe staffing ratios for all inpatient units with firm enforcement so that there will always be enough nurses at the bedside to provide safe patient care," the union said.

At Montefiore, nurses will return to work Thursday after winning new safe staffing ratios in the emergency department, with new staffing language and financial penalties for failing to comply with safe staffing levels in all units. Nurses also won community health improvements and nurse-student partnerships to recruit local Bronx nurses to stay as union nurses at Montefiore for the long run, the New York State Nurse Association said.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Montefiore and Mount Sinai were the last of a group of hospitals with nursing contracts that expired simultaneously on Monday. Nurses at Wyckoff hospital also reached a tentative deal overnight and withdrew their 10-day strike notice, NYSNA said.

The third day of nurses striking is underway at Montefiore and Mount Sinai. Gus Rosendale reports.

NBC New York's Ida Siegal and Associated Press writer Bobby Caina Calvan contributed to this report.