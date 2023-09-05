NYC now enforcing Airbnb and short-term rental restrictions — what it means for customers

Looking for a place to stay in New York City? Your options may now be much more limited than before.

That's because starting Tuesday, the city will start to enforce a new law restricting short-term and vacation rentals, like those listed on sites like Airbnb and Vrbo.

Properties from hosts on those sites and similar ones will now have to register with the mayor's office. But that's not where the rules end — or what will have greater impact on the sites' business.

According to the new law, no more than two paying guests are allowed to stay at a time. Also, hosts must be physically present during the guests' stay. That means those looking for put their entire apartment on Airbnb will no longer be able to simply list it, they can only list having bedrooms available in the home they are living in.

Put simply: Those hoping to get an entire apartment or home to themselves from Airbnb, Vrbo or others will no longer be able to do so, as the homeowner will be at the home with them throughout the duration of their stay.

The 2022 ordinance also requires would require owners to disclose who else lives in the property and promise to comply with zoning, construction and maintenance ordinances.

The changes could significantly impact the availability of Airbnbs and other rentals in the city. Airbnb sued New York City in June over the ordinance that the company says imposes arbitrary restrictions that would greatly reduce the local supply of short-term rentals.

Airbnb previously said called the restrictions “extreme and oppressive” and a de facto ban against short-term rentals that left the company no choice but to sue.

“Taken together, these features of the registration scheme appear intended to drive the short-term rental trade out of New York City once and for all,” Airbnb said. The company said the mayor’s Office of Special Enforcement “failed to consider reasonable alternatives.”

San Francisco-based Airbnb filed the lawsuit in state court in Manhattan. Three Airbnb hosts filed a companion lawsuit against the city.

Airbnb sued New York state in 2016 over a ban on advertising short-term rentals. It dropped that lawsuit when the city promised not to enforce it. In 2020, Airbnb settled a lawsuit against the city over monthly reporting requirements for its listings. Airbnb said the 2022 ordinance violates both settlements.

The New York restrictions are among many efforts by local communities to regulate short-term rentals without banning them. New Orleans is among cities taking on the rental giant, after a court struck down a previous law.

In some places, opponents have raised concerns about noise and safety. Critics also say the growth of short-term rentals pioneered by Airbnb has contributed to a shortage of affordable housing for residents, particularly in vacation towns. Those complaints extend far beyond U.S. borders.

On Thursday in Italy, the popular tourist destination of Florence announced an immediate ban on new vacation rentals in the city’s historic center.