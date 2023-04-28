NYC Neighborhood Mourns Mother, 2 Daughters Killed in Morning Kitchen Fire

A Brooklyn family is experiencing unimaginable grief after losing a mother and her two daughters in an early-morning apartment fire on Friday.

The 50-year-old woman and her two daughters, 8 and 10 years old, were all pulled from a building on Gates Avenue in Bed-Stuy after FDNY teams responded to a 911 call around 5 a.m.

Firefighters found the victims in a bedroom inside the third-floor apartment and rushed them to NYC Health + Hospitals/Woodhull, but sadly none made it through. The medical examiner will determine their cause of death.

The fire appeared to originate in the kitchen of the apartment, but what may have sparked the deadly inferno was still under investigation hours later.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

NYC Mayor Kitchen in Brooklyn apartment charred by fire.

Mayor Eric Adams' office shared images from inside the charred apartment after visiting the scene alongside FDNY top brass. FDNY officials said the fire was already "very advanced" when crews reached the scene just three minutes after the first aid call.

"Unfortunately due to the serious nature of their injuries, the patients did not survive. this is an incredible tragedy for this neighborhood, for this family. we'll be here all morning working with the red cross, working with OEM and the city to support this family," FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanaugh said.

I am heartbroken to hear that a mother and her two precious daughters lost their lives today after a fire broke out in their Brooklyn home.



Thank you to the @FDNY for acting quickly during this tragic incident.



Our prayers are with the family's loved ones and this community. https://t.co/BSznA08nGj — Mayor Eric Adams (@NYCMayor) April 28, 2023

Shock reverberated in the neighborhood as relatives learned of the news. Robert Carlson drove to the apartment to try and help his son, the husband and father of the two girls who died.

"My granddaughters and daughter-in-law were in the fire, they passed away," Carlson told News 4.

He grabbed ahold of his son, catching him before he collapsed into tears near a gate outside the apartment building. Help came quick from clergy and other members of the community.

"We're here to support the family, we're here to support the neighborhood and work together. That's what it's all about," said Pastor Wesley Payne.

Additional water damage was impacting apartments on lower levels of the building, officials said. A smoke alarm was discovered in the building, but investigators had not yet determined if it was operational or sounded during the morning fire.