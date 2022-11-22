NYC Mayor Signs Domestic Violence-Related Bills to Help Survivors

What to Know NYC Mayor Eric Adams signed two bills designed to help victims of domestic and gender-based violence.

The first bill, which is sponsored by New York City Councilmember Tiffany Cabán, will help establish a housing program for survivors.

The other bill requires the Mayor’s Office to End Domestic and Gender-Based Violence (ENDGBV) to create an online services portal and a written resource guide of available services for survivors of domestic or gender-based violence in New York City.

Mayor Eric Adams took steps Tuesday aimed at ending domestic violence in New York City and helping survivors.

The mayor signed two bills designed to help victims of domestic and gender-based violence.

The first bill, which is sponsored by New York City Councilmember Tiffany Cabán, will help establish a housing program for survivors. The program will provide survivors with a low-barrier grant and supportive services that would help them with expenses related to maintaining housing.

"Domestic and gender-based violence can happen anywhere in our city, and it can happen to anyone. We have a sacred duty to protect survivors of domestic and gender-based violence and this is something we believe strongly on in this administration and city council," Adams said.

The other bill, also sponsored by Councilmember Cabán, requires the Mayor’s Office to End Domestic and Gender-Based Violence (ENDGBV) to create an online services portal and a written resource guide of available services for survivors of domestic or gender-based violence in New York City.

“In addition to spreading awareness about city and community-based services for survivors, this legislation also addresses a critical need for survivors: low-barrier, flexible funding to support the housing and safety-related needs of survivors," said ENDGBV Commissioner Cecile Noel. "Domestic and gender-based violence are leading causes of homelessness in our city and across the nation, and we are proud to partner with our sister agencies and the City Council to combat this issue and to help strengthen crucial survivor supports.”

In 2021, there were 260,000 domestic violence incident reports filed by the NYPD, that is an average of 700 a day.