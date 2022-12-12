NYC Man Reportedly Jailed for Shoplifting Perfume Dies at Rikers Island

A 39-year-old man sent to Rikers Island for reportedly stealing perfume from a popular beauty chain store died Sunday from a suspected overdose.

Edgardo Mejias became the 19th detainee to die in the troubled jail system when officials found the man unresponsive in the Anna M. Kross Center. He was declared dead at approximately 5 p.m., the Department of Correction said.

“Mr. Mejias’ passing fills our hearts with sadness, and we extend our heartfelt sympathies to all who held him dear as we recognize how hard it is to lose a loved one during the holidays. As with all deaths in custody, we will work with our sister agencies to ensure that this matter is thoroughly and completely investigated," DOC Commissioner Louis Molina said in a statement.

DOC sources told the Daily News the 39-year-old died of a likely overdose; he was first discovered by other detainees who alerted jail staff. Mejias's official cause of death will be determined by the city's medical examiner.

Mejias was taken to Rikers Island after his arrest on Sept. 30 for allegedly stealing perfume from a Manhattan Ulta Beauty store, the Daily News reported.

His death, as all in-custody deaths are, will be investigated by the State Attorney General's Office and the NYC Department of Investigation.

Deaths at Rikers this year has risen to 19, the most in nearly a decade. The NYC Council is scheduled to host a hearing on the jail crisis at Rikers Island on Tuesday at 1 p.m.

An hour before the meeting, a rally is expected to take place on the steps of City Hall calling for action to reduce harm to people detained at the jail and additional accountability for the city's plan to close Rikers.

The protest focused on placing Rikers Island in federal control and removing the City from operating the facility, Myles Miller reports.