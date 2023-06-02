NYC Man Arrested for Murders of Reported Girlfriend, Ex-Wife Weeks Apart

A Brooklyn man wanted in connection to two separate murders of women in Williamsburg and Schenectady has been arrested after a multi-state manhunt.

Timothy Taylor, 35, was picked up by the U.S. Marshals Service nearly 100 miles from New York City, where he's accused of killing Theresa Gregg back on May 13. The 37-year-old woman was found unconscious inside the apartment she shared with Taylor, police said.

Officers were called to the Bedford Avenue building around 8:30 a.m., where they found a gruesome scene in the fourth-floor unit. Gregg had multiple stab wounds to her neck and across the rest of her body.

Gregg worked as an officer for the Department of Homeless Services. The department released a statement shortly after her death, calling it a "heart-breaking tragedy."

"We are ever-grateful for Officer Gregg’s invaluable contributions and tireless dedication to serving and supporting vulnerable New Yorkers and ensuring a safe environment for them. This is a tremendous loss for the agency and our city," the statement continued.

Two weeks after her death, Schenectady authorities reported the death of Tishawn Folkes-Taylor. The 44-year-old woman was found dead at her Pleasant Street home on May 28, and Taylor was quickly identified as a person of interest in her killing.

Reports link Taylor and Folkes-Taylor from a previous marriage. Any motive in either killing has not been publicly shared by authorities.

U.S. Marshals in Philadelphia said they received a tip that the 35-year-old suspect may be in Center City. Members of their fugitive task force tracked Taylor to a bar around 11:20 a.m. Friday on Chestnut Street and took him into custody.

“Our thoughts are with the children who suffered through this horrific domestic violence, and hope they find some semblance of peace and closure in Taylor’s arrest," Eric Gartner, United States Marshal for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania said in a press release.