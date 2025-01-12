New York City

Stealing luck: Thieves accused of swiping lottery tickets worth thousands in NYC

Police said the suspects have so far managed to get away with lottery tickets valued at more than $7,000

By NBC New York Staff

Two suspects are wanted in what police believe are connected robberies where the alleged thieves made off with thousands of dollars worth of lottery tickets from New York City businesses.

Police said the duo first struck in the final week of December, on the 26th, when they hit a store on Eighth Avenue in the West Village.

Around 8:30 p.m., police said the suspects entered the store and "simulated a firearm" in order to steal roughly $2,100 worth of lottery tickets.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Nearly two weeks later, police said the thieves struck again, this time over in Queens.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

The duo allegedly popped into a store on Jan. 8 off Broadway in Astoria. Police said they pulled out a gun and managed to take tickets worth $4,800.

No injuries were reported in either robbery, according to police.

The NYPD released surveillance images and video over the weekend in hopes of gaining the public's assistance in tracking down the alleged thieves.

News

Brooklyn 2 mins ago

Feuding dollar van drivers ends in deadly Brooklyn drive-by shooting: sources

Wildfires 8 hours ago

Live updates: LA neighborhoods ‘unsafe' for resident return as fires still burn

In a video clip, the two appeared to hop the turnstile, with the second man carrying a container loaded up with the lottery tickets.

This article tagged under:

New York CityCrime and Courts
Newsletters Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us