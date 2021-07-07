WATCH: Top Moments From NYC ‘Hometown Heroes' Parade

New York City held its first ticker-tape parade Wednesday in nearly two years to honor the essential workers who kept the city safe during the COVID-19 health crisis. Thousands came out to say "thank you" to their pandemic saviors, while others, the heroes themselves, took an emotional trip down the Canyon of heroes.
Here are the top moments of the "Hometown Heroes" parade, from tear-jerking highlights to your daily dose of cute:
Queens Nurse, First in U.S. to Get COVID Shot, Serves as Grand Marshal
Sandra Lindsay, a Queens critical care nurse and the first person in the U.S. to get a COVID vaccine shot in December, served as the parade's grand marshal.
There were 14 floats representing 260 different groups of essential workers, making it one of the biggest ticker-tape parades in the city's history.
About 2,500 people marched, representing first responders, healthcare workers, grocery and bodega staff, educators, sanitation, utility and transit workers and others. Ten marching bands were also there to musically illuminate the festivities.
Eric Adams Voices Support for EMT Workers Who Boycotted Ticker-Tape Parade
Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams, who is the projected winner of the Democratic primary for mayor of New York City attended the ticker-tape parade and voiced his support for EMT workers who boycotted the event calling for pay equity.
Family Meets Up With Mother Walking in Ticker-Tape Parade Honoring Essential Workers
Families of essential workers are in Manhattan celebrating their family members during the ticker-tape parade in their honor.
Daily Dose of Cute! Toddler Dresses the Part to Honor NYC Essential Workers
Spectators of all ages came out to honor New York City's essential workers -- including a toddler who dressed the part!
MTA Workers Take Part in NYC's 'Hometown Heroes' Parade
Although subway and bus ridership plummeted during the pandemic, MTA employees worked through the COVID-19 health crisis -- bringing other essential workers to and from their places of work. These MTA employees were among the frontline workers celebrated during the "Hometown Heroes" parade.