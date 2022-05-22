NYC Gun Buyback Program Nets Dozens of Weapons

A gun buyback program has netted dozens of weapons in New York City, where authorities are battling a wave of gun violence.

Police and prosecutors said 69 guns were turned in anonymously on Saturday at the event at a Brooklyn church, no questions asked. In exchange, people received $200 gift cards - paid for with drug and gambling forfeiture - and iPads donated by the owner of the iconic cheesecake maker Junior’s restaurant.

Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said one of the guns came from a grandmother who took it from her grandson.

“She said when he opens the drawer, he’ll have the gift card and the iPad, but that gun is out of the house,” Gonzalez said.

Today 69 guns were turned in during our gun buy back program @BrooklynDA @nycpolicefdtn @JuniorsCheeseck thanks to Pastor Trufant for opening the church’s doors. pic.twitter.com/r2JQxQb102 — NYPD Community Affairs (@NYPDCommAffairs) May 22, 2022

Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell tweeted: “Every gun that we get off our streets is a gun that will never be used to harm a New Yorker.”