NYC, Entire Tri-State in Cone of Concern Next Week as Hurricane Isaias Eyes Bahamas Friday

What to Know Strong storms with damaging winds and torrential rain pummeled parts of the tri-state area overnight

Temperatures are expected to just barely reach 80 Friday, with consistent cloud cover keeping it cooler. Saturday should be a great beach day around 87 and sunny

Hurricane Isaias has strengthened and will make its way up the East Coast, with the entire tri-state area in the cone of concern for the storm

The entire tri-state area, including New York City, is in the cone of concern for potential impacts from Hurricane Isaias, the category 1 storm that is expected to pound the Bahamas later Friday before turning slowly toward the U.S. East Coast.

As of NOAA's 8 a.m. update, it was currently about 30 miles northwest of Great Inagua Island with maximum sustained winds of 80 mph. It is expected to wallop parts of the Bahamas through the day Friday. Hurricane warnings have been issued there, while a Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for the Dominican Republic and Turks and Caicos. A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for the eastern coast of Florida, where Isaias is expected to near Saturday into Sunday.

Parts of Florida could start seeing tropical storm conditions by Saturday, according to NOAA. Then the hurricane is expected to slide up the eastern seaboard. New York City and the rest of the tri-state area may see powerful winds and heavy rain, along with other coastal impacts, around Tuesday, though at this point, it's still too early to predict the intensity of any potential threats.

NOAA expects some strengthening of Isaias, which will likely remain a hurricane for the next few days. Track it live with StormTracker4.

Isaias remains a category 1 hurricane, but further strengthening is likely over the next day or so... Hurricane conditions expected today over portions of the Bahamas where Hurricane Warnings have been issued. #NBC4NY pic.twitter.com/yBv09bUskH — Storm Team 4 NY (@StormTeam4NY) July 31, 2020

Meanwhile, isolated thunderstorms swept across parts of the tri-state late Thursday night into early Friday, awakening people with thunderous booms from parts of New York City to Long Island overnight.

Most of the heavy rain and storms had moved out before dawn, though Storm Team 4 says flooding remains a concern during Friday's morning commute. Roads will stay rather wet through most of the day, with more scattered showers and storms possible at various points.

Once the storms leave, temperatures won't get much above 80 throughout the region, as cloud cover will likely remain. With the heatwave out of the picture, it doesn't appear there will be any days reaching the 90s for the foreseeable future.

Saturday is expected to be a glorious beach day with highs around 87 and partly sunny skies. The threat of storms returns Sunday, which kicks off another unsettled pattern that may hang around through at least the middle of next week.

A few strong to severe storms possible later today through tonight... Main impacts include damaging winds, locally heavy downpours, and possibly hail. ⚠️⛈️💨#severeweather #NBC4NY pic.twitter.com/mLXHBqnlLh — Storm Team 4 NY (@StormTeam4NY) July 30, 2020

