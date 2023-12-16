NYC cops search for stabbing suspect after leaving 18-year-old to bleed out on sidewalk

A young man was left for dead on a Manhattan sidewalk late Friday, bleeding out from multiple stab wounds across his body, police said.

Officers responded to the Flatiron District around 10:40 p.m. where they found 18-year-old Denzel Bimpey on Park Avenue S lying on the ground in a pool of his own blood. Police say the Bronx man had stab wounds to his chest, shoulder and arm.

EMS personnel transported the injured man to Bellevue Hospital, but life-saving measures were not successful. He was pronounced dead.

Police initially said a person had been placed into custody late Friday and that a second male suspect seen wearing a red-hooded sweatshirt was wanted.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

By the next morning, when police released the identity of the victim, they said no arrests had been made and their investigation was ongoing.