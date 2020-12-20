NYC Alternate Side Parking Suspended the Week of Christmas

Ho ho hold your parking space -- alternate side parking has been suspended on New York City streets through Dec. 26.

Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Sunday that alternate side parking would be suspended from Monday through Saturday of this week.

The city's departments of transportation and sanitation are still busy removing snow from last week's powerful nor'easter. Alternate side parking and trash collection were suspended last week as trucks got repurposed to remove snow.

We have a BIG announcement on something that brings out a LOT of passion — yes, I'm talking about Alternate Side Parking.



Alternate Side Parking is suspended from Monday, December 21 through Saturday, December 26.



Meters will still be in effect, except on Christmas Day. — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) December 20, 2020

The city's parking meters will still be in effect throughout the week, except on Christmas Day.