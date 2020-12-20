Alternate Side Parking

NYC Alternate Side Parking Suspended the Week of Christmas

Alternate side parking has been suspended on New York City streets through Dec. 26

Alternate Side Parking street sign
NBC New York

Ho ho hold your parking space -- alternate side parking has been suspended on New York City streets through Dec. 26.

Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Sunday that alternate side parking would be suspended from Monday through Saturday of this week.

The city's departments of transportation and sanitation are still busy removing snow from last week's powerful nor'easter. Alternate side parking and trash collection were suspended last week as trucks got repurposed to remove snow.

The city's parking meters will still be in effect throughout the week, except on Christmas Day.

