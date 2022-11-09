Hiker Stranded on NY State Park Cliff Overnight Saved After Terrifying Ordeal

A hiker who apparently slipped off a trail and tumbled down a cliff in a Rockland County state park got stuck there overnight but is expected to make a full recovery after his harrowing rescue Wednesday, authorities say.

More than two dozen first responders, including high-angle volunteer rescuers, swarmed Nyack Beach State Park after getting a call about the missing hiker. It's not exactly clear when that call came in, but officials say a missing person report was filed around 5 p.m. Tuesday. First responders couldn't find his cell signal, extending his wait into morning.

According to investigators, a park ranger who heard screaming called in backup, which ultimately led to the heroic rescue. Officials say the hiker had fallen 300 feet off the trail and was down the mountain about 60 feet when he was found. He spent the night there, with temperatures falling below the freezing or near-freezing mark.

Still, the man, whose name has not been released, is expected to make a full recovery. He was taken to a hospital to be treated for some minor abrasions as well as hypothermia and dehydration. Otherwise, he's expected to be OK.

Investigators say this case, while it had a happy ending, should serve as a reminder to people never to hike alone.

Nyack Beach State Park is a 61-acre stretch of riverfront along the Hudson River in Rockland County. It's a popular spot for picnicking, bicycling and fishing as well as hiking.