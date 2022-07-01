NY Wants to Enshrine Abortion Rights in Constitution Amid Session Rewriting Gun Laws

New York Democrats are considering enshrining abortion rights in the state constitution following the overturn of Roe v. Wade, possibly as part of a broader amendment that would also prohibit discrimination based on gender expression.

Lawmakers held a special legislative session Thursday that Gov. Kathy Hochul called primarily to pass an emergency overhaul of the state's gun permitting rules after they were struck down by a Supreme Court ruling.

But the Democrats were talking privately about whether to also use the emergency session to launch the process of amending the state constitution to protect the right to abortions.

State law currently allows abortions up to the 24th week of pregnancy, but abortion rights supporters say they want a guarantee that a future legislature won't be able to pass more abortion restrictions.

Even in a blue state like New York, however, some Democrats have been hesitant to start the process of amending the constitution amid opposition from pro-life Catholic groups.

“There’s a narrative that’s taken hold among Democratic leadership that somehow they can’t win on this issue,” said Katharine Bodde, New York Civil Liberties Union assistant policy director.

Hochul, a Democrat running for her first full term as governor in November, has vowed in campaign ads to protect the right to abortion in the state constitution.

Lawmakers and advocates are also debating the best way to spell out abortion protections.

One approach would be to protect abortion rights indirectly. Leaders of NYCLU and Planned Parenthood’s New York chapter have proposed an amendment they say would guarantee abortion rights by prohibiting discrimination based on “pregnancy and pregnancy outcomes.”

That amendment could also prohibit discrimination based on disability, sex, national origin, gender identity and gender expression. Backers say the intent would also be to create legal grounds for barring the government from trampling on transgender rights, among other things.

I am issuing a proclamation to add equal rights to the legislature’s extraordinary session agenda — to enshrine the right to abortion access in the State Constitution. pic.twitter.com/M3LIMkYAOT — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) July 1, 2022

Right now, the Equal Protection Amendment in the state constitution currently prohibits discrimination based on “race, color, creed or religion.”

Mike Murphy, spokesperson for Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, said lawmakers are considering a combination of both approaches: passing an amendment that explicitly protects abortion rights, and also adding sex, gender identity and other protections to the constitution.

Leaders of the New York State Catholic Conference have expressed concern about the possibility that a constitutional change would weaken protections for health care workers who, for religions reasons, don’t want to provide abortions or gender transition care.

Health care workers with religious concerns are already somewhat protected under federal and state law, but Catholic Conference Executive Director Dennis Poust said those protections aren't enough.

“Federal conscience protection is limited based on certain funding streams and is dependent totally on federal enforcement since there is no private right of action,” Poust said in an email. “It does not extend to forced referrals or to anything related to gender transition.”

The process of amending the state constitution takes time.

Any amendment approved by the legislature this year would have to be approved a second time in a subsequent legislative session, next year. The proposed amendment would then go before voters in a statewide referendum.

The NYCLU's Bodde said changing the constitution would be worth the effort.

“We are filing gaps where the federal Constitution has shrunk protections over the past 50 years,” Bodde said. “And we are maintaining the balance of religion within our state constitution.”

Rewriting Gun Laws

New York lawmakers began the special legislative session Thursday with the intent of limiting the proliferation of firearms in public after the Supreme Court gutted the state’s century-old handgun licensing law.

The state is overhauling its rules for carrying guns after the court decided that ordinary citizens had a right to arm themselves in public for self-defense, something New York had limited mostly to people working in law enforcement or security.

New rules being rushed through an emergency session of the Legislature would allow many more gun owners to apply for a license to carry a concealed weapon, but would seek to set new restrictions on where firearms can be carried.

Lawmakers and Gov. Kathy Hochul’s staff had hoped to have a vote Thursday, but work drafting the bills was unfinished when the day ended at midnight. Work continued until shortly before 1:30 a.m. Friday, and was set to resume later in the day.

“We’re continuing to have serious discussions because the implications are hard to overstate. We want to ensure we are doing this in a constitutional way, in a way that comports with the court’s opinion,” Sen. Zellnor Myrie, a Brooklyn Democrat, said during an afternoon press conference in New York’s State Capitol. “We’re just trying to close the loop on some details.”

One provision proposed Wednesday by Hochul, a Democrat, would ban people from carrying firearms into places of business unless owners put up signage saying guns are welcome.

New York would be the first state to pass such a rule, according to David Pucino, deputy chief counsel at Giffords Law Center. In states where carrying guns is more common, businesses that want to keep guns out are usually required to post signs indicating weapons aren’t allowed.

New York would also set new requirements for obtaining a handgun permit, including mandating 15 hours of in-person training at a firing range. The Legislature is also primed to enact new rules around firearm storage in homes and vehicles.

Gun advocate groups are critical of the new proposed restrictions, saying some of them infringe on the rights upheld by the Supreme Court.

Hochul and fellow Democrats also plan on compiling a list of “sensitive places” where the average person will be banned from carrying firearms, including hospitals, schools and public transportation.

Other provisions require background checks for all purchases of ammunition for guns that require a permit, and bar people with a history of dangerous behavior from getting handgun permits.

Hochul has said the Supreme Court ruling came at a particularly painful time, with New York mourning the deaths of 10 people in a shooting at a supermarket in Buffalo. “This decision isn’t just reckless. It’s reprehensible. It’s not what New Yorkers want,” she said.