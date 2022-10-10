NY Superintendent Busted for DWI After ‘Crowd Surfing' in Student Bleachers: Cops

The superintendent of a central New York school district was arrested on a DWI charge Friday after multiple students saw him "crowd surfing" in the bleachers during a football game -- and told staff they thought he was drunk, authorities say.

Jason Thomson, superintendent of the Baldwinsville School District in Onondaga County, drew attention from spectators for his behavior at the Baker High School game on Oneida Street Friday evening, cops said.

Students reported the possible drunken crowd surfing to district staff, and district staff relayed the information to police, authorities said.

A short time later, police say a cop saw the 48-year-old superintendent driving a car without a front license plate and make a turn without using a signal, which prompted a traffic stop, authorities said. Thomson allegedly failed field sobriety tests and was arrested on a number of traffic violations.

He was released on his own recognizance and is due back in court later this month. Information on a possible attorney for him wasn't immediately available.

A special board meeting is expected to be called Monday on the matter.