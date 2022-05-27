NY Student, 16, Arrested for Mass Shooting Threat at High School: Police

A Long Island teenager has been arrested for allegedly threatening to carry out a "massive" shooting at his high school.

Authorities in Suffolk County said the 16-year-old student posted to Instagram on Thursday, threatening to shoot up Bellport High School.

District Attorney Raymond Tierney said investigators were able to link the post back to the 16-year-old boy and arrest him later that day.

After interviewing the teen, officials conducted of search of the home where he lives and did not find any guns inside the home, Tierney said in a news release Friday.

The district attorney's office did not release the identity of the teen because he is a minor. The accused 16-year-old is expected to be arraigned on Friday.

County officials planned a news conference for Friday afternoon to discuss the details of the investigation and arrest.

Days earlier, an 18-year-old gunman opened fire on an elementary school in Texas, killing 19 children and two adults.

The massacre in Ulvade, Texas, became the deadliest school shooting since 20 children and six educators were killed at Sandy Hook Elementary.