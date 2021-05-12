Upstate New York

NY Shooting Victim Crashes Car Into Upstate NY Motel Before Dying: Police

Crime scene tape
Getty images

A shooting victim crashed his car into a motel in upstate New York early Tuesday and then died, police said.

Colonie police responded to a report of a motor vecicle accident at a Motel 6 at 1:45 a.m., police said in a news release.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The officers found a man in his 20s with a single gunshot wound, police said. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His name was not immediately released.

News

New York City 2 hours ago

Protesters Clash Outside NYC's Israeli Consulate as Tensions Rise in Gaza City

long-haulers 2 hours ago

Teen COVID Survivor Describes Long Haul Symptoms She's Still Experiencing, 1 Year Later

The victim apparently crashed his car into the motel while fleeing the shooting scene, police said. No arrests have been made.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Upstate New York
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us