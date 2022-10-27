New York Post

NY Post Hacked, Twitter Account Posts Series of Violent, Vulgar Headlines

Hackers took over the NY Post Twitter account Thursday morning and posted what appeared to be a series of Op-Ed headlines calling for the deaths of various politicians like Joe Biden and AOC

NY Post Hack Oct. 27

Hackers took over the New York Post's Twitter account Thursday morning, posting a series of tweets masquerading as Op-Ed headlines calling for the murder of various top politicians.

The takeover appears to have started just after 9 a.m. ET with a series of tweets about Pres. Biden, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Mayor Eric Adams and migrants at the southern border, among others.

Many of the tweets called for violence; others were racially or sexually vulgar.

The offending tweets were gone by 9:30 a.m., and the Post tweeted a few minutes later about what happened.

Ironically, the attack started just minutes before Elon Musk, Twitter's new owner, posted a manifesto for advertisers on why he'd bought the platform and how he planned to manage it in future.

It's also not the first time the Post Twitter account has been hacked; in 2015, hackers famously took over the paper's account and posted a series of tweets indicating war had broken out between the United States and China.

