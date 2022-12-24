NY Pediatrician Found Stabbed to Death in Harlem Park

The body of a 60-year-old children's doctor was found early Friday morning in a popular New York City park after the man was stabbed to death multiple times, police said.

Police officers stationed near Marcus Garvey Park in Harlem were approached by a passerby around 2 a.m. who notified the cops of a man's body lying inside the park.

The NYPD said the officers discovered the body of Bruce Henry, a pediatrician who worked in Nyack, on a stairway with multiple stab wounds. Officials pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Officials said the man had been found near East 120th Street and Madison Avenue. The police department had no information on any possible suspects and said no arrests had been made.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

The investigation is ongoing.