NY Man, 2 Others Busted After Cops Find $350K, Cocaine Shipped in Swiffer Boxes

Authorities have arrested a 40-year-old man accused of running a drug operation out of his New York City apartment after investigators discovered 25 pounds of cocaine and $350,000 in cash in his possession.

New York City’s Special Narcotics Prosecutor on Wednesday said the drugs found in Jose Velez's apartment and vehicle in the Morris Park section of the Bronx have been shipped in Swiffer Wet Mopping Cloths boxes from Puerto Rico. The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration estimated that the street value of all the cocaine is approximately $3 million. Investigators also found two loaded guns, including an assault weapon.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Velez was allegedly the mastermind behind the operation, with his travel record showing a recent trip to Puerto Rico. He faces multiple charges including Operating as a Major Trafficker, Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance, Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance, Criminal Possession of a Weapon and Unlawfully Dealing

with a Child in the First Degree.

When officers conducted their search of Velez's residence, they found two minor children inside, prosecutors said.

Velez allegedly had two other accomplices, officials said. Jordan Worthley of Hackensack, New Jersey and Melina Masullo of New York are also facing drug charges.