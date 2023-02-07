NY Lottery Results: $1M Powerball Tix Sold in NYC, Long Island — See Winning Numbers

Stop me if you've heard this one before recently: Someone just won one of the biggest Powerball jackpots of all-time.

For the second time in four months, one of the 10 biggest jackpots ever was up for grabs Monday night. Unfortunately for those in the tri-state, that winning ticket was not sold here, or anywhere close. But there were a couple of very lucky losers in New York, however.

The ticket worth $747 million — the fifth-highest jackpot in the game's history — was sold in Washington state, according to the Powerball website. It was the first Powerball jackpot win since Nov. 19, 2022.

The winning numbers were 05, 11, 22, 23, 69 and the Powerball 07.

While no jackpot was won in New York, three tickets good for $1 million second-place prizes were sold in the state. One of the million-dollar tickets was sold in NYC, at Liberty News and Gifts inside Whitehall Terminal for the Staten Island Ferry in lower Manhattan.

The other two tickets were sold on Long Island, both in Nassau County. One was sold in Greenvale and the other sold in Hicksville. No $1 million tickets were reported sold in New Jersey or Connecticut.

The $747 million jackpot Monday is for a winner opting for an annuity paid over 29 years. Higher interest rates have allowed annuity payments to increase compared with earlier jackpots, when rates were lower.

Most winners prefer cash, which for Monday night’s drawing would be $403.1 million.

The game’s abysmal odds of 1 in 292.2 million are designed to build big prizes drawing more players. That strategy certainly has worked recently, as someone in Maine won a $1.35 billion Mega Millions prize in January and a California player hit a record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot last November. No one has claimed either of those prizes.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

