NY home's Halloween display of Taylor Swift and her ‘boyfriend graveyard' goes viral

After seeing the creative Halloween display in front of her home, no one is going to tell this New York homeowner “You Need to Calm Down.”

Instead of having a “Blank Space” on the front lawn of her Sleepy Hollow house, Denise Scaglione went all out for the holiday, filling it with headstones and a couple skeletons. But that description doesn’t even scratch the surface of what put this house among the list of “Suburban Legends” when it comes to décor.

Scaglione opted to have her home serve as a “Welcome to (Westchester County) New York” moment of sorts for Taylor Swift. The display features a singing skeleton with long blonde hair and a dress — representing Swift — with another skeleton in a makeshift Kansas City Chiefs jersey of her new beau, Travis Kelce.

Even more noticeably, the display gives nods to each “Love Story” Swift has had connection to. There’s a sign reading “Taylor Swift Boyfriend Graveyard,” with all the headstones naming the men she has dated in the past: Harry Styles, Joe Alwyn, Taylor Lautner, Calvin Harris, Drew Dunlap, John Mayer, Joe Jonas and Tom Hiddleston.

But even in her “Wildest Dreams,” Scaglione didn’t think her Halloween display would go viral. She agreed that social media is helping fuel the hype around many holiday displays.

“It's driving them for Halloween decorations, but even how to see people’s decorations. People stop by all the time and take pictures. People will drive by, they realize what it is, they back up. It's really fun."