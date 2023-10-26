NYC announces more than 100 car-free ‘Trick-or-Streets' locations for Halloween

What to Know New York City announced more than 100 car-free "Trick-Or-Streets" locations for the Halloween season.

The initiative, which helps New Yorkers celebrate Halloween festivities outdoors by expanding access to car-free pedestrian space across the five boroughs, kicked off Oct. 14. Since then, the city has been hosting Halloween programing throughout the month at 15 premier locations.

The 107 car-free locations across the five boroughs are part of the second annual "Trick-Or-Streets" initiative. The city also released Día de Los Muertos celebrations. (Click here for the city's interactive map and full list of car-free streets.)

“Every young New Yorker deserves a Halloween experience that is not only spooky but also fun and safe — and we’re proud to deliver that with our ‘Trick-or-Streets’ program,” New York City Mayor Eric Adams said. “One of New York City’s most valuable resources is our space, and we’re making better use of it than ever before. We’re making sure that all of our city’s residents can safely enjoy our public spaces this Halloween and Día De Los Muertos.”

The DOT kicked off nearly 100 Open Streets, plazas, and other corridors on Halloween night last year, so New Yorkers could enjoy a safe, car-free, trick-or-treating experience. However, this time around the city will host special performances and festivities.

“After a remarkably successful inaugural ‘Trick-or-Streets’ last Halloween, we are proud to bring this event back this year with even more holiday spirit. Open Streets has led to many great programs, ranging from the transitioning of temporary open spaces to permanent plazas, to bike boulevards, and now to the annual Halloween tradition of ‘Trick-or-Streets,’” DOT Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez previously said.

Thursday's announcement follows the initial announcement earlier this month in which it was revealed that there will be 15 premier “Trick-or-Streets” locations with DOT-produced programming. The remaining schedule for these premier locations is as follows:

Friday, October 27

Lafayette Street, from Spring Street to Kenmare Street (Manhattan), 3 – 8 p.m.

Saturday, October 28

Audobon Avenue, from West 186th Street to West 188th Street (Manhattan), 12 – 4 p.m.

West 186th Street, from Audubon Avenue to St. Nicholas Avenue (Manhattan), 12 – 4 p.m.

Fordham Plaza at Webster Avenue (Bronx), 1 – 6 p.m.

Troutman Street, from St. Nicholas Avenue to Irving Avenue (Brooklyn), 6 – 10 p.m.

Beverley Road, from Church Avenue to East 2nd Street (Brooklyn), 4 – 6 p.m.

Sunday, October 29

Frederick Douglass Boulevard, from West 112th Street to West 120th Street (Manhattan), 12 – 11 p.m.

Tuesday, October 31

Dyckman Street, from Broadway to Seaman Avenue (Manhattan), 1 – 9 p.m.

Evelyn Place, from Aqueduct Avenue East to Grand Avenue (Bronx), 3 – 7 p.m.

Jackson Avenue, East 149th Street to Pontiac Place (Bronx), 4 – 8 p.m.

Minthorne Street, from Bay Street to Victory Boulevard (Staten Island), 4 – 8 p.m.

Saturday, November 4