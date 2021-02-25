Suffolk County

NY Gravedigger Dies After Grave Collapses, Buries Him: Police

A gravedigger was killed when the grave he was working on collapsed on him Thursday morning in New York, police say.

Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives are investigating the incident during which the employee at Washington Memorial Park in Middle Island, located in Suffolk County, died.

According to police, the man was leveling out the bottom of a grave when the grave collapsed on him at approximately 8:30 a.m. The employee was pronounced dead at the scene.

Additional information was not immediately available.

