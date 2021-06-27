Sullivan

NY Golfer, 90, Drowns Retrieving Ball From Water Hazard: Police

putting on golf green
NBC 5 News

A 90-year-old golfer drowned trying to retrieve his ball from a water hazard at a course in upstate New York, police said.

The accident happened at about 11:30 a.m. Thursday at the Rogues Roost Golf Club in Sullivan, state police said.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Golfer Alan J. Goldberg, of Fayetteville, New York, lost his balance while reaching for his ball and fell into a water hazard, police said.

News

NYC Pride 21 hours ago

‘Pride All the Time’: Crowds Come Out for NYC Pride Despite 2nd Year of Smaller Celebrations

Storm Team 4 19 hours ago

Heat Climbs to Dangerous Heights This Week; Three Days Could Feel Like 100

Goldberg's body was recovered from the 8-foot-deep, murky water, police said. Evidence is "consistent with an accidental drowning,” state police said in a news release.

The Post-Standard of Syracuse reportsthat Goldberg was a lawyer at the Sugarman Law Firm in Syracuse.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

SullivanUpstate New YorkFayetteville
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us