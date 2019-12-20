Crime and Courts
NY Faith Leaders Say Cash Bail System Causes Inequality

By Ryan Tarinelli

What to Know

  • A group of New York faith leaders is speaking out against the use of cash bail, decrying the practice as a "mechanism for inequality"
  • New York prosecutors have voiced a myriad of concerns over the bail changes
  • The letter did not address the rhetoric from prosecutors, but it argued the system of cash bail favors the rich over the marginalized and poor

A group of New York faith leaders is speaking out against the use of cash bail, decrying the practice as a "mechanism for inequality."

Their comments were included in a letter dated Thursday to District Attorneys Association of New York President David Hoovler, who has criticized the roll out over sweeping changes to the state's bail laws.

New York prosecutors have voiced a myriad of concerns over the bail changes.

The changes, which do away with cash bail for the wide majority of misdemeanor and non-violent felony cases, take effect at the start of next year.

The letter did not address the rhetoric from prosecutors, but it argued the system of cash bail favors the rich over the marginalized and poor. The cash bail system, the group said, forces people who cannot afford bail to live behind bars for extended periods of time before a trial.

"When our justice system is operating on the assumption that the size of your wallet directly determines your innocence, we are obliged to speak up in the name of faith and fairness," said the letter, signed by dozens of faith leaders.

