NY Attorney General's Chief of Staff Out After Investigation of ‘Misconduct'

The chief of staff to New York Attorney General Letitia James resigned from his post following the investigation of an "allegation of misconduct," her office confirmed Friday.

Ibrahim Khan, James's top aide for nearly a decade, stepped down in the wake of two separate sexual harassment allegations, The New York Times reported.

A spokesperson for James's office confirmed Khan's resignation and an independent investigation into his alleged actions.

"The Office of Attorney General has protocols in place to thoroughly investigate any allegation of misconduct. The office takes these matters with the utmost seriousness and this situation is no different. An independent, impartial investigation was conducted, and the employee has since resigned.”

The results of the investigation were not immediately clear, and the attorney general's office did not expand beyond its statement.

Khan defended himself in a statement to The New York Times, telling the paper he had planned to leave at the end of James's first term.

“I’ve been slated to leave the office for the private sector at the end of this year,” he said. “This is unrelated to an investigation which, nevertheless, found no official workplace misconduct,” adding he “is proud of all we have achieved over these past four years in serving New Yorkers.”

The allegations against Khan reportedly involved former employees of the office.