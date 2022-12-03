sexual misconduct

NY Attorney General's Chief of Staff Out After Investigation of ‘Misconduct'

By NBC New York Staff

David Dee Delgado

The chief of staff to New York Attorney General Letitia James resigned from his post following the investigation of an "allegation of misconduct," her office confirmed Friday.

Ibrahim Khan, James's top aide for nearly a decade, stepped down in the wake of two separate sexual harassment allegations, The New York Times reported.

A spokesperson for James's office confirmed Khan's resignation and an independent investigation into his alleged actions.

"The Office of Attorney General has protocols in place to thoroughly investigate any allegation of misconduct. The office takes these matters with the utmost seriousness and this situation is no different. An independent, impartial investigation was conducted, and the employee has since resigned.”

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

The results of the investigation were not immediately clear, and the attorney general's office did not expand beyond its statement.

Khan defended himself in a statement to The New York Times, telling the paper he had planned to leave at the end of James's first term.

“I’ve been slated to leave the office for the private sector at the end of this year,” he said. “This is unrelated to an investigation which, nevertheless, found no official workplace misconduct,” adding he “is proud of all we have achieved over these past four years in serving New Yorkers.”

News

Animal cruelty 4 hours ago

Hazmat Team Finds 180 Animals Inside NJ Puppy Mill, 2 Dogs Dead

USMNT 5 hours ago

USA Eliminated From 2022 World Cup After 3-1 Loss to Netherlands

The allegations against Khan reportedly involved former employees of the office.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

sexual misconductNew Yorkattorney general letitia james
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us