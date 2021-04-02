Upstate New York

NY Ad Sales Rep Says She was Fired From TV Station Because of City Council Run

The woman said there's nothing in the station’s employee handbook indicated she was barred from running for office

Woman Let go from job
Getty Images

A city council candidate in upstate New York says she was fired from her advertising sales job because she’s running for office.

Amy Horton tells the Watertown Daily Times that her boss at a local television station said there were “some gray areas” about employees running for office and then sent her a text message firing her.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Horton says her boss initially showed support for her run but later told her she’d have to choose between the campaign and her job. She says he fired her last month, the same day she filed nominating petitions with the county elections board.

News

NYPD 6 hours ago

Queens DA Won't Prosecute Officer Seen on Video Kneeling on Man's Neck

Midtown 3 hours ago

Man Scaling JP Morgan Chase Bank Building in Manhattan Loses Grip, Falls to Ground

Messages seeking comment were left with WWTI/ABC50 general manager David Males and the station’s owner, Nexstar Media Group. Males declined to comment to the Daily Times, saying he doesn’t discuss personnel matters, the newspaper reported Friday.

Horton is among three candidates running for a two-year seat to fill a vacancy on Watertown’s city council. The city, east of Lake Ontario, has about 26,000 residents.

Horton says nothing in the station’s employee handbook indicated she was barred from running for office. She says she didn’t think there was a conflict of interest because she isn’t a journalist and didn’t have an on-air role at the station.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Upstate New YorkNew York
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us