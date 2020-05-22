Crime and Courts

Norwalk Mayor’s Daughter Arrested in 2016 Day Care Death of 4-Month-Old Girl

More than three years after a 4-month-old baby girl died when she was transported from a Norwalk day care to the hospital, the former day care owner has been arrested and charged.

Christine Limone, the daughter of Norwalk Mayor Harry Rilling, turned herself in to police custody last week, according to the Hour. She was charged with five felony counts of risk of injury to a minor.

Police and paramedics responded to the daycare on 9 Hunters Lane in October 2016 after a report of the baby girl who was suddenly not breathing. The girl was rushed to Norwalk Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The State’s Office of Early Childhood suspended the child care provider license for Limone's day care shortly after the death.

No details of the investigation have been released.

