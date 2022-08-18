Northern Lights Might Dance Across NY, NJ Skies Thursday Night

Residents in parts of New York and New Jersey may get to see dazzling Northern Lights displays this week as a strong geomagnetic storm pushes toward Earth.

The storm, which scientists have rated a G3, could drive the aurora further away from its polar residence and be seen in northern Oregon to parts to New York and New Jersey between Wednesday and Friday, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Space Weather Center.

Experts say chances for sky gazers in New York and New Jersey to see the aurora borealis are highest Thursday night between 9 p.m. and 3 a.m. in cloudless skies and away from city lights.

An aurora borealis – or the Northern Lights – occurs when energized particles from the sun hit Earth’s northern atmosphere, creating beautiful waves of dancing light.

A geomagnetic storm watch was issued for parts of the northern United States after several coronal mass ejections (CMEs) began to arrive to earth Wednesday after leaving the sun on Aug. 14.