No Rockettes This Christmas: Radio City Show Canceled Due to COVID-19

One of New York City's most-loved Christmas traditions won't go on this year -- for the first time since 1933 -- because of the pandemic.

The Christmas Spectacular at Radio City Music Hall, featuring the high-kicking Rockettes, has been canceled due to COVID-19, Radio City owner MSG Entertainment said Tuesday.

"We are disappointed for everyone involved with the show, as well as for the many fans who make the Christmas Spectacular a cherished part of their holiday tradition," MSG said in a statement.

The Rockettes go through more than 200 hours of rehearsal for the show, which typically debuts in early November.

All tickets to the 2020 show will be automatically refunded - but in a sign of optimism for the recovery from the virus, tickets for the 2021 show are already on sale.

