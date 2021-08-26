No Credible Threat to NYC After Kabul Airport Explosions, Mayor Says

What to Know At least two explosions were confirmed, along with U.S. and civilian casualties, near Afghanistan's Kabul airport as thousands desperately try to flee before America's self-imposed Aug. 31 evacuation deadline

Mayor Bill de Blasio said when asked at his daily COVID briefing there was no credible threat to NYC in connection with the Kabul explosions, which come just about two weeks before the 20th anniversary of 9/11

The NYPD typically steps up security at high-density or other relevant locations in the city strictly out of an abundance of caution in such cases

Mayor Bill de Blasio says there is no credible threat to New York City in connection with Thursday's explosions near Afghanistan's Kabul airport, which Pentagon officials confirm was part of a "complex attack" that claimed an unknown number of U.S. and civilian lives.

News of the attack broke as de Blasio was taking questions following his daily COVID briefing, throwing evacuation efforts into more turmoil days before President Joe Biden's deadline for all U.S. forces to withdraw from the country.

An initial blast outside the airport's Abbey Gate resulted in a number of U.S. and civilian casualties, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said on Twitter.

"We can also confirm at least one other explosion at or near the Baron Hotel, a short distance from Abbey Gate," he said. "We will continue to update."

We can confirm that the explosion at the Abbey Gate was the result of a complex attack that resulted in a number of US & civilian casualties. We can also confirm at least one other explosion at or near the Baron Hotel, a short distance from Abbey Gate. We will continue to update. — John Kirby (@PentagonPresSec) August 26, 2021

Suspicion for any attack targeting the crowds would likely fall on the Islamic State group and not the Taliban, who have been deployed at the airport’s gates trying to control the mass of people.

Several countries urged people to avoid the airport earlier in the day, with one saying there was a threat of a suicide bombing. But just days — or even hours for some nations — before the evacuation effort ends, few appeared to heed the call.

The airport has been the scene this week of some of the most searing images of the chaotic end of America's longest war and the Taliban's takeover, as flight after flight took off carrying those who fear a return to the militants' brutal rule.

The first Afghan refugees to be airlifted from the war zone arrived in New Jersey overnight and officials say more are expected soon, though it's unclear how long they'll stay.

Already, some countries have ended evacuations and begun to withdraw soldiers and diplomats, signaling the beginning of the end of one of history's largest airlifts. The Taliban have pledged not to attack Western forces during the evacuation, but insist the foreign troops must be out by America's self-imposed deadline of Aug. 31.

New York City is set to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks in a little more than two weeks.

Photojournalist Lynsey Addario was awarded a Pulitzer for her work on the New York Times' Afghanistan coverage in 2009. Now with the Taliban taking over, she's calling in some favors to help her former subjects out of the country - but it's getting difficult, as the path to the Kabul airport gets more dangerous.