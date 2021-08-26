Who Is Brian Benjamin? Hochul Expected to Make Lt. Gov. Pick Official on Thursday

What to Know Gov. Kathy Hochul is expected to officially announce state Sen. Brian Benjamin as her lieutenant governor during a joint press conference Thursday afternoon

Hochul had hinted two weeks ago that she was looking to tap a New York City representative as her right hand, saying she wanted someone especially familiar with the five boroughs' challenges

Benjamin, who unsuccessfully ran for NYC comptroller in this year's Democratic primary elections, has represented District 30, which is made up of Harlem, East Harlem (El Barrio), the Upper West Side, Washington Heights, Hamilton Heights and Morningside Heights, since June 2017

Gov. Kathy Hochul is expected to officially name state Sen. Brian Benjamin of Harlem as her top lieutenant later Thursday, fleshing out another key component of her administration as she seeks to restore confidence among New Yorkers following her predecessor's scandal-plagued resignation.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The newly sworn-in state commander-in-chief has scheduled a 1 p.m. "special announcement" with Benjamin at the Adam Clayton Powell, Jr. State Office Building in New York City. Hochul previously indicated she was looking to tap a New York City representative as her lieutenant governor, saying she wants someone who lives in the five boroughs and is exceedingly familiar with their challenges as her right hand.

Benjamin, who ran unsuccessfully for New York City comptroller on the Democratic primary ticket earlier this year, has served as the New York State Senator for District 30, which is made up of Harlem, East Harlem (El Barrio), the Upper West Side, Washington Heights, Hamilton Heights and Morningside Heights, since June 2017.

Benjamin, 44, is the state’s second Black lieutenant governor. David Paterson, the state's first Black lieutenant governor, also became its first Black and blind governor when Eliot Spitzer resigned after revelations that he had patronized a sex worker.

The role of lieutenant governor in New York has long been largely ceremonial, with the officeholders traveling to ribbon-cutting ceremonies and town halls across the state. But the state's last two lieutenant governors have become governor following the resignations of their predecessors -- and this appointment comes amid a pandemic.

Who Is Brian Benjamin?

So who is Benjamin? He was born in Harlem Hospital to a Caribbean-born mother and raised in the neighborhood. He graduated from high school in New York City and went on to earn a bachelor's degree in public policy from Brown University along with a master's of business administration from Harvard Business School.

He later worked as a developer of affordable housing following three years of working in investment banking at Morgan Stanley.

Benjamin initially ran on promises to close Rikers Island, New York City's giant and troubled jail complex, and sponsored a bill to do so. He also introduced legislation to divest New York’s public pension fund from private prisons. State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli later ended the fund’s holdings in those companies.

Gov. Kathy Hochul is expected to tap senator Brian A. Benjamin as her lieutenant governor, three sources familiar with the matter tell News 4. Jonathan Dienst reports.

In his first state Senate term, he was the ranking member of the Senate Committee on Civil Service and Pensions. He currently serves as the chair of the Budget and Revenue Committee and as Senior Assistant Majority Leader. Benjamin is also on the Codes, Finance, Health, and Rules and Racing, Gaming and Wagering committees as well as the Joint Senate Task Force on Opioids, Addiction & Overdose Prevention.

Benjamin helped push through a law to criminalize the use of police chokeholds that result in injury or death in the aftermath of the killing of George Floyd by a police officer in Minnesota in 2020. He has also tweeted support for defunding the police and was an early supporter of former President Barack Obama's presidential campaign in 2007.

He served as a 2012 delegate for former President Barack Obama and as a member of Obama’s National Finance Committee.

This year, Benjamin sponsored a bill making it harder to incarcerate people for minor parole violations. The legislation passed the Senate and Assembly but hasn’t been delivered to the governor, according to the Senate’s website.

Gov. Kathy Hochul took over for Andrew Cuomo today. Andrew Siff, Melissa Russo and Gus Rosendale have team coverage.

Benjamin has served as Chair of Community Board 10 and the Land Use Committee in an effort to keep Harlem rent affordable. He launched a mentoring program in 2013 at Harlem’s Wadleigh High School and was an alumni-elected trustee of Brown University.

Benjamin is listed as director at Canada-based Nextpoint Acquisition, according to his 2020 financial disclosure statements filed with the state in May. His annual salary is up to $50,000, while he has stock with a market value between $75,000 to $100,000.

He had a $120,000 annual salary as a state senator as of 2020. Hochul is set to receive the nation’s highest gubernatorial salary, at $225,000.