NJ Woman, 73, Escapes Duct Tape Binds to Call 911 After Home Invasion: Police

A 73-year-old New Jersey woman survived an armed home invasion robbery Sunday when two masked intruders entered her home as she worked on a crafting project, according to police.

The robbery in Clifton appears to be random, said police, who responded to the woman's 911 call around 12 p.m. They arrived to her Linden Avenue home and found the woman lying on the floor of her living room. Her mouth had been covered, and wrist and ankles bound with duct tape.

Police said the woman had been crafting in her kitchen when she heard what sounded like someone entering the home. She thought whoever walked in had been a family member, she told police.

Instead, a pair of masked men dressed in all black entered the kitchen, one of them holding a gun. They allegedly used the woman's own duct tape tie her up after they threw her to the ground.

Once she was disposed of, police said the duo ransacked the home and grabbed an "undetermined" number of valuables. The suspects took off with their prizes, leaving the woman bound on the ground.

Police said she managed to remove the tape from her mouth and grab her cell phone to make a call to police.

No arrests have been made; an investigation is ongoing.