Hoboken

NJ Teens Steal Delivery Driver's Vehicle, Get Stuck in Traffic Before Getting Caught: Cops

hoboken police 2

Three teenagers in New Jersey have been charged after they allegedly stole a vehicle over the weekend, according to police.

Hoboken Police Chief Ken Ferrante said two 15-year-olds and a 14-year-old boy from Kearny jumped in an idle car left running by a delivery driver around 5 p.m. Sunday near 5th and Washington Streets. The teens drove off but the delivery driver was able to chase after them because they quickly got stuck in traffic, NJ.com first reported.

The boys then ran away from the car but Hoboken police officers later stopped them not far from the scene, police told the outlet.

Local

DMV 5 hours ago

Law Ends Driver's License Suspensions Over Unpaid Fines

vaccine 10 hours ago

NJ Has Vaccinated More Than 100,000 So Far for COVID-19

Ferrante added that the driver also broke a law by leaving his car running. It's unclear if the driver was charged.

The teens were charged with theft of a motor vehicle and hindering arrest, according to NJ.com.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Hoboken
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Money Report w/CNBC Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us