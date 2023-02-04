NJ Police Fatally Shoot Man Possibly Armed With Knife

Police in a New Jersey borough bordering the Hudson River shot and killed a man allegedly armed with a knife and exhibiting "threatening behavior," its mayor said Saturday.

The incident unfolded around 8 a.m. at a John Street townhouse in Fort Lee, Mayor Mark Sokolich said. Limited details are known about the man, but he may have been in town from Las Vegas visiting with family.

Officers dispatched to the home Saturday morning engaged with the man, who was allegedly exhibiting "threatening behavior," according to the mayor. It is also believed that the man was in possession of a knife.

Additional details, including what triggered the shooting, were not immediately known, but the mayor described the situation as dangerous.

One of the responding officers was wounded by a ricocheting bullet, Sokolich said, but was expected to survive. Four other cops were taken to the hospital for evaluation.

The investigation is ongoing.